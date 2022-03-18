DFES release a smoke warning for Dunsborough as a result of Donnelly River fire
Local News
Smoke Alert parts of DUNSBOROUGH in the CITY OF BUSSELTON
- A Smoke Alert has been issued for people in DUNSBOROUGH in the CITY OF BUSSELTON
- The smoke is the result of a bushfire burning in the Donnelly River area.
- The smoke is expected to clear over the coming days.
WHAT TO DO:
- Be extremely careful when driving through the area.
- Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.
- Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
- If you cannot see clearly, pull over, keep your headlights and hazard lights on, and wait until the smoke clears.
- If you have a respiratory condition and you have been affected by smoke you should contact your local doctor or call Health Direct on 1800 022 222.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Roads have not been closed.
Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.