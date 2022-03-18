news, local-news,

Smoke Alert parts of DUNSBOROUGH in the CITY OF BUSSELTON WHAT TO DO: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Roads have not been closed. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by calling 138 138 or visiting travelmap.mainroads.wa.gov.au or by contacting your Local Government Authority. KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

DFES release a smoke warning for Dunsborough as a result of Donnelly River fire