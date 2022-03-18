news, local-news,

There are renewed calls for the Busselton community to help three intellectually disabled men find a new home. Adrian, Paul and Stephen have been living independently, with the help of Activ for three years. In February they were notified that the lease on their property would not be renewed. Activ south west customer operations manager Darren McNab said despite all their efforts to find a new rental they had been unsuccessful and time was running out. "Staff been trying really hard to even walk through a property, have been offering above the asking price as well with no luck," he said. The Mail first reported on the issue last month in the hope Activ's call out would be responded to. Mr McNab said it was important for the three men, particularly Paul to stay in the area. "Paul has dementia and he has community support like the police, taxis and businesses who all know who he is," he said. This means when Paul goes for a walk and gets lost there was always someone around that knew who he was and what to do to help, Mr McNab said. "It is challenging for gentleman, not easy for them to move to a new property, routine is important to the people we support," he said. READ MORE: One in ten women in regional WA face homelessness Mr McNab said one of the men worked and if he had to move to a different area, he would lose his job. "It is very detrimental, they may not live together, may be taken out of an area they love where they have friends and family here," he said. A Department of Communities spokesperson told the Mail in February that it was aware of the men's situation and encouraged them to make an application. Mr McNab said the department had prioritised the men on the waiting list but there was nothing available. "The State Government's priority is to see as many Western Australians as possible in safe, secure and sustainable homes, and it is investing record amounts in line with this commitment," a department spokesperson said. "There is significant demand for housing right across WA, and the reforms put in place are putting Communities in the best position to deliver social housing as quickly as possible in our heated construction market." READ MORE: Rental prices impacting on youth homelessness Vasse MP Libby Mettam said this was an "urgent plea" to the community and the state government to ensure the residents had a future in Busselton. "I understand issues been raised with Don Punch and John Carey and now is the time to act," she said. "It is essential - the role of government is to ensure that the most vulnerable are supported."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/74b67897-3583-4ad3-a4f6-46de342a35a4.JPG/r3_613_5998_4000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg