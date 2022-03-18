news, local-news,

'Pets Night In' falls on National Pet Day this April 11, encouraging pet owners to protect their pets and local wildlife by keeping them safe and contained. The event asks pet owners to pledge to keep their pets inside for one night on April 11, and share selfies online with the #petsinsidesaveslives and #petsawaypossumsplay hashtags. Actor Myles Pollard has made the pledge, and encouraged others to keep their pets contained for the full 24 hours or work towards round-the-clock containment. Mr Pollard keeps his staffy Buck safe by keeping him indoors at night and contained to his Dunsborough property during the day. "Being a responsible pet owner means looking after your pet and reducing their impact on the world around them," Mr Pollard said. To help spread the message about responsible pet ownership, pet owners are also encouraged to take a selfie of themselves with their furry friend, using a Pets' Night In selfie frame. Pet owners can pledge anytime now in the lead up to the event at geocatch.asn.au and download the selfie socials frame. South West RSPCA Inspector, Genna Haines, has witnessed some of the devastating impacts to both roaming cats and wildlife in our region. "I've seen first-hand the damage and distress pets can cause local wildlife, and the disease, injury and death that is rife in roaming cat populations," said Genna. "We have some incredibly special and diverse wildlife in the South West and these animals deserve respect and protection. "That's why I'm taking the pledge with my three dogs to show support for this great event," she said. Following the Pets' Night In event, catchment management group GeoCatch will calculate and share how many native animals have been saved, and how many pets were prevented from roaming, based on national statistics. Local vet practices GeoVet, Heritage Vets, Vasse Vets, Busselton Vet Hospital, and the City of Busselton, RSPCA and SAFE Busselton have all shown support for Pets Night In. The event is held by GeoCatch with funding from the Australian Government's National Landcare Program, in partnership with South West Catchments Council.

Owners pledge to keep pets inside to protect wildlife on Pets' Night In