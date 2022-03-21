news, local-news,

Excitement was rife at the Leeuwin League championships for the women these past two weeks with not only individual and team champions on the line but also the ultimate club champion. Margaret River charged out of the starting gates on day one with two major titles plus a second place and was looking good overall on 21 points. The prized singles championship went to Jenny Campbell of that club who won all her three games but was tested by Cowaramup's Vicki Williams who eventually went down by two shots and became the singles runner-up. Week two proved exciting with Augusta powering home in the pairs for maximum points and Cowaramup won the novice title to put that club in the running for club champion. The triples game became the focus with two teams on six points and champion club in the balance. Margaret River won the team title with just one shot more than Dunsborough and clinching the club title as well by three shots from runner-up club Dunsborough with the score 34-31. If Dunsborough had achieved just two shots more in any of their triples games the results would have been reversed proving how close all the clubs are within the League. All Leeuwin League champions now travel to Eaton in April to contest the zone championships. In the meantime, the Leeuwin men are preparing for their own League championship to be held next weekend.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/56180aa0-70b9-4cfc-8d79-809329aca5ff.jpg/r7_280_2993_1967_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg