An internationally renowned construction company has opened its first display home in WA saying it plans to change the way homes are built in the state. G.J. Gardner Homes Busselton has built the Mandalay in Vasse, an exclusive design that encompasses resort style living. Owner Ben Heah said while traditionally builders in WA constructed double brick homes, this display has a timber frame. "There is a misconception that we must build double brick homes in the Perth area but the reality is people are actually just sticking to what they know," Mr Heah said. "By building timber frame homes we are able to dramatically shorten the construction timeframe yet not compromise the quality at all. "People often question the insulation, but you won't see a difference when it comes to heating or cooling and it's often cheaper." Mr Heah encouraged residents to visit the Mandalay display home to see it for themselves. "It wraps around a central courtyard that provides natural light and cooling breezes throughout, especially to the main living area which also opens to the alfresco," he said. "The gourmet kitchen area features a butler's pantry, making it the perfect home for growing families." There are distinct zones in the home, meaning everyone has their own space to wind down after a big day. "Two bedrooms and a study are at the front of the home, while the private and luxurious master suite is at the back," Mr Heah said. Mr Heah said he is confident local families will fall in love with the Mandalay as it has been designed as the ideal forever home. "The first impression of the home is a stunning tile, stone and timber facade and it really sets the tone for the kind of finishes and quality you experience when you then step through the door," he said. The display home is located at 4 Caretta Street, Vasse WA 6280. It is open 2pm-5pm Wednesday, and 12pm-5pm Saturday and Sunday.

The Mandalay in Vasse by Gardner Homes could see the building industry switch double-brick for timber