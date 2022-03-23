news, local-news,

Busselton is set to have its own version of the highly popular Bunbury Farmers Market store, after the owner's development application was approved by a panel yesterday afternoon. The new shop will be located on Coomidup Boulevard, which connects Vasse Village to the Vasse Bypass, and is hoped to provide locals with fresh local produce and ready-made meals. Speaking to the Joint Development Assessment Panel, Planned Focus director Kanella Hope said the Vasse store would be a continuation of the locally-owned family business in Bunbury. The application showed the fresh food shop would include a 600sqm nature play area and a separate fenced open space for pets to exercise. The building would also feature a cafe and a large public artwork wrapping around the northeast corner of the building. First proposed in early January, a total of 19 public submissions were received, with 14 showing support for the new shop and five raising concerns. Bunbury Farmers Market owner Graham Heath previously explained that Vasse Village was the ideal location for their next site due to its growing community and easy access to Busselton, Dunsborough and Margaret River. The application stated that similarly to the Bunbury store, the floor layout in the Vasse Farmers Market would include a circulating pathway around the interior of the market, ending at checkouts, with a takeaway café at the entry and exit point. Bunbury Farmers Market experienced record visitation over the 2020/2021 summer period. The owners say the hope to open the new Vasse Village by Bunbury Farmers Market in late 2023.

Busselton is set to have it's own Farmers Market, as the Bunbury business expands onto the new site