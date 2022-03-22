news, local-news,

The Indian Ocean Longboard Club held its March contest at Yallingup on Saturday March 19. The peaky head high waves greeted competitors who also had to battle strong south east winds. The club had a good turnout with new members putting in a good effort. The presentation was held on the grassed area at Yallingup immediately after the event concluded. Club president Ray Holden congratulated competitors on a solid performance in trying conditions. Holden thanked Ocean and Earth Surf Shop Rockingham for sponsoring the round. Club stalwart Steve Raynor won the Gill Warman handicap division with runners up Roz Campbell-Hicks, Claire Edwards, Amanda Curley and Brian Bell all putting in a good effort. The next club round will be held on Saturday May 7. For more information about the club, visit the Facebook page Indian Ocean Longboard Club

Indian Ocean Longboard Club host its March contest at Yallingup