  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News

Busselton Magpies Netball League side win round one over Eaton Boomers

Local News
Round one: Busselton Magpies Netball League team. Picture: supplied.
Round one: Busselton Magpies Netball League team. Picture: supplied.

The Busselton Magpies Netball team got off to a flying start in the League grade of South West Football Netball League on Sunday with the Magpies taking the win in a 2021 Grand final rematch against Eaton Boomers on Sunday at Geographe Leisure Centre.

A youthful Magpies team, including league debut player Daisy De Morton in Centre, set a fast pace from the first whistle.

The quarter break saw the scores even and the Magpies remained with no positional changes.

Maia Bratton and returning Magpie Ash Farmer were a force to be reckoned with but as the game headed into the half time break the Boomers had taken a quick last few minutes lead of three goals.

A consistent second half had the Magpies fight back to take the final win 43 - 41.

This exciting team is set to have a stellar season ahead.

In other results the reserves Magpies were defeated in by Augusta Margaret River Hawkes in a closely contested game 41-32.

All Busselton teams will head to Bunbury next weekend with a tough round against South Bunbury.