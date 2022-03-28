news, local-news,

The Busselton Magpies Netball team got off to a flying start in the League grade of South West Football Netball League on Sunday with the Magpies taking the win in a 2021 Grand final rematch against Eaton Boomers on Sunday at Geographe Leisure Centre. A youthful Magpies team, including league debut player Daisy De Morton in Centre, set a fast pace from the first whistle. The quarter break saw the scores even and the Magpies remained with no positional changes. Maia Bratton and returning Magpie Ash Farmer were a force to be reckoned with but as the game headed into the half time break the Boomers had taken a quick last few minutes lead of three goals. A consistent second half had the Magpies fight back to take the final win 43 - 41. This exciting team is set to have a stellar season ahead. In other results the reserves Magpies were defeated in by Augusta Margaret River Hawkes in a closely contested game 41-32. All Busselton teams will head to Bunbury next weekend with a tough round against South Bunbury.

