Busselton Magpies Netball League side win round one over Eaton Boomers
The Busselton Magpies Netball team got off to a flying start in the League grade of South West Football Netball League on Sunday with the Magpies taking the win in a 2021 Grand final rematch against Eaton Boomers on Sunday at Geographe Leisure Centre.
A youthful Magpies team, including league debut player Daisy De Morton in Centre, set a fast pace from the first whistle.
The quarter break saw the scores even and the Magpies remained with no positional changes.
Maia Bratton and returning Magpie Ash Farmer were a force to be reckoned with but as the game headed into the half time break the Boomers had taken a quick last few minutes lead of three goals.
A consistent second half had the Magpies fight back to take the final win 43 - 41.
This exciting team is set to have a stellar season ahead.
In other results the reserves Magpies were defeated in by Augusta Margaret River Hawkes in a closely contested game 41-32.
All Busselton teams will head to Bunbury next weekend with a tough round against South Bunbury.