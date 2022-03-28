news, local-news,

The Leeuwin Bowling League played its final championship games for the season at the Margaret River Bowling Club last weekend. All male club champions converged onto the greens vocalizing their usual exuberance with each bowl delivered. Andrew Drayton from Augusta won the prestigious men's singles title with Mark Lisle from Cowaramup being runner-up. Drayton has won this title three times and is a competitive foe for everyone within the League. Dunsborough won two titles taking home both the veterans and novice titles. However, it was host club Margaret River which tore through the competition taking home three titles and, in the process, also taking home the Club Champion trophy. The men achieved the same success as the ladies who won the identical title two weeks ago. The ladies also won pennants this season and have proven Margaret River is a force to be reckoned with. Whilst the men do not continue with zone championships the ladies do and next week will head off to Eaton to represent the League at zone level competing against Blackwood, Murray and South-West Leagues.

Augusta's Andrew Dayton takes out men's singles title at Margaret River Bowling Club