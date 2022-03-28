news, local-news,

A high schooler who showed "incredible resilience" when her family lost their home in a fire last year is among a string of women awarded this month. Kiana Donaldson is a winner in the Zonta Club of Dunsborough's annual International Women's Day Awards. A Georgiana Molloy Anglican School spokesperson said despite the horrific experience, Kiana "still managed to study her five ATAR subjects, volunteer as an umpire for the winter netball carnival, applied to be a school leader and successfully gained a position on the student representative council". "Kiana embraces every day with a smile, exudes maturity, warmth and kindness plus is an academic high achiever." During the presentation dinner at Caves House, she joined four other young women from each of the five local high schools to receive an award for high academic standards and great leadership roles as they entered Year 12. Read more: It's not one woman, it's many that can inspire - Busselton ... Each winner of the Outstanding Young Women of the Year award was nominated by their school and received $500. Another winner was Lucy Burge from Cornerstone Christian College, who also received the Young Women in Public Affairs Award, with $1000 awarded for her efforts. "I have an active leadership position as Busselton Senior High head girl for 2022, helping represent student voice and lead student-based events and initiatives," Ms Burge said. Ms Burge also performed highly in her ATAR courses and said she would continue to do her best. "Ultimately, I believe I was awarded as I am always a positive face in the school community who always takes time out of my day to greet my peers and staff," she said. The other winners were Lucy Mansfield of Busselton Senior High School, Mikayla Hill of Cape Naturaliste College and Ashleigh Webster of St Mary Mackillop College. Zonta's Community Service Award 2022 was presented to Alison Price, along with a certificate and a yellow rose to show recognition by the community. Ms Price was nominated for volunteering with several organisations, which she has done for the equivalent of four days per week for the last 16 years. The places she has volunteered include Dunsborough Primary School, where she acted as a student mentor and teacher's aide over the past 15 years. "She has been our school's longest serving community volunteer, coming every week for more than 10 years, helping our younger students develop a love of reading and literature," Dunsborough Primary School principal Gary Jones said. Related: Building better for women, by women - Busselton ... Zonta's Scholarship of Excellence Award was presented to Emmi Rumsa, with the highest award of $2500. The award was to go to a young woman who has lived and gone to school in the Dunsborough area and is now attending university in Perth. The recipient must also be active in volunteering and have one year of university completed with distinctions. Ms Rumsa studied a Bachelor of Arts, graphic design and creative advertising at Curtin University with the aim to start a business in graphic design. Her volunteer roles have included working for equine assisted living program Horse Vision and helping out in a Busselton church kitchen. Ms Rumsa said she planned to put the award money towards her upcoming business.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/e63e7298-9bc9-45fc-98a0-d30bdbdd925b.JPG/r0_126_1017_701_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg