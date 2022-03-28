news, local-news,

Things are heating up for X-Adventure Dunsborough presented by Siras Performance with some of Australia's fastest off-road triathletes heading west to take on the spectacular course. The 10th edition of the race will be held on April 2 and 3 with three-time former winner Brendan Dimmer and XTERRA Champion Ben Allen set to go head-to head against young guns Zeke Tinley and reigning triathlon national champion Tom Fisher. "I absolutely love the race; it's been my favourite since 2013! The course is just sensational and I love the Dunsborough area," Dimmer said. "I'm excited to be coming back to X-Adventure - the amazing landscape and the camaraderie between fellow athletes is motivating enough to hit that start line," said Allen who won the 2014 and 2015 editions of the race." X-Adventure is the ultimate mix of triathlon and adventure racing featuring an ocean swim in the clear waters of Geographe Bay, trail run along the stunning granite coastline and mountain bike through the single tracks of Meelup Regional Park. Set in the most spectacular location, each course and discipline have been carefully curated to capture the surrounding natural landscapes. The event features five different off-road races spread across the two days, including the above mentioned Long Course race which doubles as the 2022 Triathlon WA Off-road State Championships, and ITU World Selection Race for 2023. The Long Course includes 34 kilometers of action with a 1500m ocean swim, 12km trail run, and 20km mountain bike ride which can be completed solo, or in a relay team. Other races include the Short Course (700m ocean swim, 6km coastal trail run and 11km mountain bike), the Aquathlon-X event (1km swim, 5km trail run); and two specific-kids events which attract 300 school-aged children. Despite the recent uncertainty in the WA events-industry surrounding COVID-19, organisers Rapid Ascent are excited that the event can confidently proceed as it follows the WA Government Level 1 restrictions on events. Rapid Ascent's General Manager Sam Maffett believes the event will give sporting enthusiasts and the local community the fresh-air and adventure they're all craving. "We want participants to feel welcome and safe in the knowledge that the event complies with the current COVID-19 restrictions for events, needing just slight modifications," Maffett said. "We are excited to see the event hit 10 years too - the athletes and supporters are a true testament to the events' success as they are the ones who embrace the courses, cheer from the sidelines and create that sensational event atmosphere year-in year-out." Limited entries remain for the 2022 X-Adventure Dunsborough, with further event information included detailed COVID-safe event plans are online at XAdventure.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/647c1f9a-efe9-4c2f-847d-638bfc599b1c.jpg/r77_87_2881_1671_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Athletes are ready for the X-Adventure Dunsborough