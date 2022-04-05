news, local-news,

Members of the Ludlow Tuart Forest Restoration Group are excited to bring the historic settlement back to thrive once again. Group secretary Bill Biggins said the once buzzing district of Ludlow was now all set to be restored after the group recently signed a 40 year lease with the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions. "This determined group of volunteers are keen to get stuck in and restore the rundown settlement for all of us to enjoy," he said. The signing of the lease was a fitting acknowledgement to the beginnings of the restoration group when the president Des Donnelly and Mr Biggins made it official on the same table of the first meeting in 2018. The signing of the lease was witnessed by committee member Evelyn Taylor and Holger Topp led the lease negotiations. "This venture is challenging, and its success will record permanently the history of forestry, provide for tourism, education, recreation, employment, conservation and a window into the Tuart Forest," Mr Biggins said. The group has future plans of restoring the forestry houses for tourism, event space for private, corporate or community functions, playgrounds and picnic areas. There are also plans for a greenhouse to showcase the local flora, an interactive settlement bushwalk. Mr Biggins said the bushwalk would provide a glimpse into the past and education on the forest. There will be a space for local artisans, a central office to offer all the information you need to enjoy your visit to the settlement. Mr Biggins said the plans were substantial and the volunteers were determined to make a difference for the current and future generations to enjoy. If you would like to be involved, reach out via the website at www.ludlowtuartforest.org.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/42bbb240-4031-4b1a-b7c6-c777549f073b.jpg/r5_188_2010_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

OUR HISTORY Ludlow Tuart Forest Restoration Group sign lease to bring back historic settlement site