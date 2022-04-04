news, local-news,

Two students at Busselton drama school Actingup have had a year's tuition paid for, in memory of nine year old Ivy Barclay. Ivy's family and owners of Western Australian Alternative Energy provided the 12 month scholarships to two students in the acting school's drama and musical theatre classes. The scholarships are the family's way of remembering Ivy's joy, love of life and enthusiasm, which are shared by her fellow drama club members. "Ivy was so involved with the performing arts, from being about two. It just cemented what a wonderful outlet the performing arts can be," Ivy's mum, Sarah Barclay said. Related: Plein air paint out at the Old Courthouse in Busselton for ... "The performing arts was such a good outlet for Ivy because she was a big character. The bonds that can be made when you're putting a production together, you really do make fine friends." "It can be a bit of a therapy." Actingup director Terry Thompson said both of the students who received the scholarships were enthusiastic and regular participants in the drama and musical theatre classes. One of the students, Kelsi McKenna, has a principal role in the academy's upcoming musical production "Seussical the Musical." "It promises to be a huge entertainment event during the July school holidays here in Busselton," Mr Thompson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/b968b8c1-e779-4184-8c5f-5d45c8988d43.jpg/r3_507_5998_3894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg