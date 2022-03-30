news, local-news,

Six of Busselton's youngest swimmers competed alongside 590 of the state's best junior swimmers at the WA Junior Long Course Championships on the weekend. Busselton Swimming Club swimmer 11-year-old Jessica Hayes took home a bronze medal in the 100m backstroke, after being just touched out for a bronze medal in the 50m backstroke by 0.01 secs. Jessica also placed fourth in the 200m backstroke and the 50m fly, confirming her top five position among the state's best 11-year-old girls. Busselton's Lucy Byrne dropped 4 seconds to place 6th in the 100m freestyle and 8th in the 50m freestyle. Pamoana Pirikahu, 12, took time off in all his races including 5.7 seconds in his 200m freestyle, helping the Club reach an 86% PB rate (personal best) for the meet. Club head coach Andrew Sexton said his junior swimmers all made fantastic improvements in their times over the three days of competition showing how much their hard work and consistency in training leads to strong results.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/364d79a6-4436-495a-8716-db1ba0373d55.jpg/r4_0_1629_918_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busselton junior swimmers win big at the WA Junior Long Course Championships