After an undefeated season, the under 14 YCW Firehawks basketball team faced the decision whether to enter the grand final with just four players or forfeiting the game. Three of the girls had to isolate after they were close contacts to a COVID-19 case, leaving the remaining four players to make the tough decision of whether to play. The team decided they were "not quitters", and to do their best to have fun and bring medals home for the girls that had played all season. Related: Lauren Jackson's shock basketball comeback - Busselton ... The team took the court against Dunsborough Lightning and fought for a score of 32-21. Topping off their successful season, Firehawks coach Dave Godridge was named Domestic Coach of the Year by the Busselton Amateur Basketball Association, for outstanding commitment to two women's teams this year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/0f813a12-2e51-48e7-8e5d-dead972bff9a.jpeg/r0_344_1741_1328_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Firehawks take U14s grand final with only four players