news, local-news,

Busselton artists will take to the outdoors this April as 'plein air' painting takes the focus of the Old Courthouse' monthly exhibition. The "Under the Southern Sky" exhibition in the Bond store will feature small local scenes, captured by 13 local painters while painting outside in a few hours. The practise follows the work of artists like Claude Monet and Tom Roberts, who popularised plein air painting in the 19th century with their open air studios. Despite the added challenges of changing weather conditions, flies and distracting nearby coffee and cake, plein air painting is making a come back during COVID times as people grow uncomfortable with being indoors. Not only is the art style challenging to participate in, but it is expected to be fascinating for spectators to watch. The free event will see the grounds of the Old Courthouse filled with colour on Wednesday, April 20 from 10am. Members of local group Outdoor Arties have invited others who are artistic or simply curious about en plein air painting to join them with their favourite art medium for a fun morning. The exhibition runs at 4 Queen Street, Busselton from 8 - 25 April from 10 to 2pm, and is closed on Good Friday.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/ef682c13-065a-4f1b-adb8-05f4df58a1cb.jpeg/r0_379_3024_2088_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Plein air paint out at the Old Courthouse in Busselton for Under the Southern Sky exhibition in Bond store