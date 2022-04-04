news, local-news,

The Busselton Magpies club committed to entering four teams into the 2022 competition, throw in Covid isolations changing team lists as they arise, the players are certainly taking on the challenge of being adaptable and committed to working together. All four teams headed to Bunbury on Sunday to take on the South Bunbury Tigers. The 18 & Under team surprised themselves with a comfortable win 44 - 35. After taking the lead at the first quarter by four goals the Magpies set about building the gap quarter by quarter. Sally Conroy took on a defensive bib for the game, out of her usual goal shooting position, she combined well with Rebekah Cook and together the two players were outstanding. In the attacking end Lucy Burge returned to the team and was a steadying influence for Sienna Norton as Sienna adjusted to the higher intensity of the 18 & Under division. In other games the 16 & Under Magpies with a sparce team of only seven had a convincing win 51-14. The Reserves had a hard day in the office with a loss 26 -59. League finished off the day in their usual polished fashion taking the win 61-53. The Magpies will return to Bunbury next weekend to play Bunbury Bulldogs.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/f8190076-830b-44d6-9fed-0e9b554a5e3e.jpeg/r10_27_4022_2294_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg