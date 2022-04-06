news, property, geographe, house of the week, real estate view

Check out the online version of this week's Real Estate View to discover great tips, articles and homes. Reminiscent of the American design of more house with less yard, this spacious family home is a retiree's dream situated in the Port Geographe Marina precinct of Busselton. This rendered brick and weatherboard two-storey home, with nautical features, backs onto Keel Retreat Recreation Reserve with sprawling lawned parkland and a small beach cove. Idyllic for sharing a glass of champagne with friends on the balcony of the top floor. Live like royalty in the sumptuous master suite with a spa ensuite overlooking parkland or there is an option of a first-floor suite with a luxury semi-ensuite. There are two further guest bedrooms with a family bathroom, a powder room and a home office/fifth bedroom. Enter the bottom floor via the formal portico or through the handy garage entry. The formal office would be suited to a home business or could be used as a fifth bedroom or third lounge for the kids. The chef's kitchen features a large Westinghouse freestanding gas oven so you can cook for guests, utilise the formal dining space indoors or spill out to a private decked entertaining area with shutters that can be opened to see the reserve. A smaller yard means less time spent on maintenance, and the larger internal space means more time spent with your friends and family, exploring the marina, walking the dog, drinking decadent coffees at Sensations Café or having seafood and cocktails every Friday night at The Deck. You can even tour local regional attractions like Dunsborough, Eagle Bay, Yallingup, Nannup, Pemberton and Margaret River every weekend. This is the perfect easy-care property to lock and leave to visit family in the city. Ready to make the move? This handy map of open home times will help your search.

