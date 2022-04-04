news, local-news,

X-Adventure Dunsborough presented by Siras Performance put on a brilliant show of off-road racing over the weekend on Saturday 2 to Sunday 3 April 2022 in Dunsborough. It was a case of the experienced master outshining the apprentices with Ben Allen - XTERRA Champion and professional triathlete - putting on a super-fast and competitive race in the premier long course event against reigning champion Brendan Dimmer and young-guns Zeke Tinley and Tom Fisher, the current Triathlon National Champion. X-Adventure features off-road adventure racing at its' best with an ocean swim in the clear waters of Geographe Bay, trail run along the stunning granite coastline and mountain bike through the single tracks of Meelup Regional Park - making it the 'best of the best' - best course, best athletes, best conditions. Allen won the Long Course race in 2:20:14 which included a 1500m ocean swim, 12km trail run, and 20km mountain bike ride; with Tinley in second (2:21:39) and Fisher in third (2:22:23). "I love coming over to the West and racing these guys; I'm honestly so stoked to be here - it's a phenomenal event!" said Allen. "I put my head down and kept working hard on the final mountain bike leg and fortunately for me it paid off - I'm stoked to take the win." "It's also great to see the next wave of athletes and future of the sport coming through too with Zeke and Tom - hopefully I've passed on enough good tips for the boys to take on!" said Allen. Fisher said he enjoyed the fast pace of the men's race. "It was awesome out there and I loved every moment of the race!" said Fisher. "Although I think I spent a few too many beans on the run and caked it on the bike; but I just loved it - that bike course is wicked!" In the female race, Bunbury raised athlete Dimity-Lee Duke crossed the finish line in first and cemented her State Title in a time of 2:53:19 ahead Ariarn Huston in second (3:01:28) and prominent local road-triathlete Felicity Sheedy-Ryan in third (3:11.42) "It's a challenging course out there so I was really surprised with the win actually," said Duke. "I know mountain biking is my strength, so I tried to keep up on the run-leg prior - and these trails are really awesome!" The Long Course race doubled as the 2022 Triathlon WA Off-road State Championships, and ITU World Selection Race for 2023. The weekend featured five different off-road races including the above mentioned Long Course race which was completed solo, or in a relay team; plus the Short Course race (700m ocean swim, 6km coastal trail run and 11km mountain bike), the Aquathlon-X event (1km swim, 5km trail run); and two specific-kids events. In the X-Adventure Short Course on Saturday, competitors were treated to near perfect race conditions, with the race fulfilling the event slogan of 'racing through paradise'. "Saturday is always one of the most joyous and celebratory race days we do and the 10th edition of the event was no different as athletes of all ages shared their racing experience, creating a really happy, family and inclusive environment for everyone, " said Sam Maffett, Event Director. Duncan Jones proved too strong in the men's event finishing in a time of 1:27:45, with Nicola Hayes our winning female in a time of 1:37:00. The Aquathlon-X on (1km swim, 5km trail run) was also won by super-fish Hayes, along with Matius Brown in times of 0:51:41 and 0:54:05, respectively, with the course encompassing mirror-smooth waters in Geographe Bay. Over 300 school-aged children, many of them locals, had a blast in the Kids X-Adventure and Groms events. Their enthusiasm and determination was incredibly inspiring and, with the help of supportive family and friends, created a great atmosphere at the event. Despite the recent uncertainty in the WA events-industry surrounding COVID-19, organisers Rapid Ascent were excited to celebrate the events' 10th year, albeit only slight format amendments to adhere to the WA Government Level 1 restrictions on events. "We are extremely happy how the event unfolded over the weekend - all athletes put on a brilliant show of racing and really embraced the spectacular courses!" said Maffett. "Well done and thank you to all who raced, as well as those involved as support crews, spectators, and our sponsors," added Maffett. Further event information and results are online at XAdventure.com.au

Bunbury raised Dimity-Lee Duke wins female X-Adventure race in Dunsborough