Geographe FC promoted to premier reserves

Geographe Bay Football Club opened the 2022 season with a newly promoted team to the reserves division, a new place to call home at the Barnard Park Sporting Complex and a new coach on board, John Sullivan. It had been a hard summer behind the scenes before the season even started. With the team unable to play any pre-season friendlies, this provided Geographe their first opportunity to play together as a squad in the opening game of the season against cross town rivals Busselton City FC. The Seasiders boasted a youthful, pace filled and talented midfield with new addition Josh Maisey and returning from a gap year Jack Sweatman joining club regulars Dylan McGregor, Jamie King and Allan Augusto. The game started with a battle between these five and the Busselton midfield with no clear early chances. Mid way through the first half, new centre back Richard Atkinson used his weapon of a long throw-in to put through the 2021 association golden boot striker Ben Polkinghorne who turned his defender and got into the box to open his body and slot past the oncoming keeper to open the account for 2022, 1-0. Geographe were ecstatic getting out the gates ahead of their rivals and the energy kept the pressure on Busselton. As the ball was pressured deep in their half and won by Sweatman, he dropped a shoulder past the oncoming defender and shot from 20 yards putting Geographe 2-0 up inside 30 minutes. However Busselton collected themselves well and a 15 minute onslaught began peppering the Geographe goals, but terrific saves from Div. 1 Association golden glove winner Cam Woodcoe-Bryant helped keep his net empty. Another new signing, Jed Nicholls completed a back three with Joseph Chapple and Atkinson, all of whom stood strong during the barrage, managing to get to the half at 2-0. In the second half the lack of match time started to show and heavy legs set it. The Seasiders stayed resilient though and defended courageously. Opportunities fell up front to Polkinghorne and Andrew Turcato but neither could bury their opportunities. Young Maisey displayed a master class in the midfield winning balls and spraying paces. Ashton Stojanovski returned in 2022 and his ever engine-like presence kept him up and down the wing and through midfield before exiting injured late on replaced by more new signings Rozi and Isa Rezae who also put in gutsy performances. The score remained the same at half time with Busselton F.C missing some very near chances which on another day could have easily ended with more goals for each side equally. A terrific effort by a resilient, determined Geographe side the get off the mark against their town rivals and show their worth in the new division. The 'Oban Group' Player of the match went to debutant Josh Maisey for a clinical midfield display.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/bebe5798-408c-4bf9-b851-8d48d1fe95a4.jpeg/r1_133_638_493_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Cross town rivals Busselton City and Geographe face off for round one of 2022 season Andy Nairn