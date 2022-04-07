news, local-news,

Truffle lovers will have to wait another year to enjoy the usually annual festival Truffle Kerfuffle. The festival's volunteer board had to make the difficult decision to cancel the 11th edition of the event which was scheduled for June 2022. The boutique nature of the event and its suppliers has however meant that it is uniquely exposed to the ongoing challenges of Covid-19 that continue to face the events industry. Lasting impacts of the pandemic have undermined the 2022 festival's ticket sales and the availability of a skilled regional workforce that is necessary to put on the event. To maintain the high standard Truffle Kerfuffle is known for, the board has decided to cancel the 2022 event and to focus efforts on delivering the festival in 2023 and 2024. Read More: Truffle Kerfuffle fun in Manjimup | Photos The board appreciate that the 2022 cancellation will have implications for local businesses and the community. Truffle lovers can still get their delectable fix of alluring truffles during the season (from May to August) by ordering direct from truffle farmers, as well as stunning Southern Forests produce and wine direct from wineries. Keep an eye on the Truffle Kerfuffle WA Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/Truffle.Kerfuffle.WA/ for details. Visitors who had planned to attend this year's Truffle Kerfuffle are encouraged to continue with their plans to visit the region and sample the delicious produce on offer, while supporting local accommodation and hospitality operators. We look forward to sharing the delights of all things truffle at next year's Truffle Kerfuffle festival. Visit www.trufflekeruffle.com.au to stay up to date.

Manjimup's popular festival Truffle Kerfuffle cancelled for 2022