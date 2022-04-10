news, local-news,

A year 9 student from Dunsborough broke a state record and came third in the country in the 800 metre running event at the National Athletics Championships. Bunbury Cathedral Grammar School student Isabella Bidesi ran a new personal best time of 2.10 minutes, breaking the WA Little Athletics record and coming third for her age group. She said it felt good to achieve her goal of winning a national medal. "Going into the finals, I knew I had a chance, but it was up to how I raced, and I pulled through, so it was a really nice feeling to finish with a medal," she said. "I was really happy." Isabella started athletics at a young age and has been involved with sports for many years, including hockey, swimming, surfing and strength training. "I did athletics when I was younger in Margaret River," Isabella said. "We did one competition in state that year, and I did quite well, and from there the interest kind of sparked, so I continued and began taking it more seriously." This year was the third year that Isabella was selected to compete at the 2022 Chemist Warehouse Australian Athletics Championships. She said she enjoyed the whole experience. "I do not really go on a lot of holidays, so it was sort of like going on half a holiday, and it was really fun." Isabella feels relaxed about her future in athletics but is still keen to continue competing. "I want to take it as it comes. I do not want to set anything in stone. For now, I want to continue traveling and do a bit of competing along the way," she said.

Bunbury school student Isabella Bidesi breaks State Little Athletics running record