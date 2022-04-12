news, local-news,

Leeuwin league achieved which may arguably be their best effort at zone championships last week when they came in second to South-West league 33-39 at the Eaton Bowling Club. The fours team skipped by Maureen Hines and included Jill Winter, Sharon Sharpe and Gail Barry won all three games for the maximum nine-point score. Four times the Leeuwin league came runner-up to bring home six points from each entry. Jenny Campbell just missed out on winning the zone singles title as did Pat Sutton who competed in the veterans event. Both the triples and pairs teams had won their first two games but went into their third game against tough opponents and just could not step over the finishing line. Whilst the League novice Winsome Lane did not win a game each of her three games were first class with leads changing hands at every end and invoking many cheers from spectators. All bowlers are excited with this years results both in this championship event and in the Inter League events. Leeuwin is a might small league in comparison to South-West and Murray leagues but their improvement and belief has now risen far above their ranking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/7247c217-a322-4a66-bac3-480d6bee3203.jpeg/r3_119_1277_839_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg