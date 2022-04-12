news, local-news,

The organisers of the Gail Kearney Memorial Charity Golf Day were overjoyed to provide a donation of $36,500 to the Busselton Hospice Care Inc. The annual golf day has been raising money for the hospice for 19 years which has totaled to more than $600,000 to the not-for-profit organisation. Golf day committee member Neil Honey said the event was always such a success because of the recipient. Hospice chief executive officer Claire Langdon said it was a huge thing for the community to raise money for the organisation the way it did. "The money really goes to help provide the services to allow people to be supported through grief and bereavement," she said. "It is generous donation because its untied funds so we can choose where it goes. "The hospice is of the community for the community and we hope no one needs us but if they do we want it to be the best possible service." Board chair Jenny Monson said it was the community's generosity that enabled the organisation to function. "We couldn't be in operation without it - it means everything," she said. In its 19th year the day was held on March 25 and organiser Mike Kearney said once the day kicked off it all went smoothly. "It was above average raised this year, but we did have more teams," he said. Mr Honey said the Busselton Golf Course staff told him it was one of the best plays of day this year with everyone in by 4.30pm.

