It was another loss for the Busselton Magpies league and women's teams when they travelled to Payne Park in round three of the South West Football League. It was a tight contest for the mens side with only three points in it at half time. However, the Bunbury Bulldogs were able to capitalise on scoring opportunities in the third quarter, kicking five goals to Busselton's two. While both teams kicked three goals each in the last term, it wasn't enough for Busselton to overtake for the win. The final score was 12.14.86 to 9.9.63. Busselton's women's side were also unsuccessful losing by three goals to Bunbury Bulldogs. The final score was 5.4.34 to 2.2.14. The South West Football League will take a break over the Easter long weekend and will resume round four on April 23. Busselton will host Harvey Brunswick Leschenault while the Dunsborough Sharks will take on Eaton Boomers at Glen Huon Oval. Photos by Sharyn Newlands

South West Football League 2022 round three | Bunbury vs Busselton