The state government has committed to $8 million which will go towards creating more than 57 kilometres of bike and walking paths across the state. As part of the WA Bicycle Network Grants Program, this funding will be shared by 38 local governments to deliver 50 projects over the next two years. Among the local governments include $400,000 for the City of Mandurah's shared path on Halls Head Parade and $162,827 for the Shire of Harvey's shared path on Cathedral Avenue. Other projects include: WA transport minister Rita Saffioti said the government was investing a record amount of money into active transport infrastructure. "It is just one way we are working collaboratively with local government to ensure our active transport infrastructure is safe and accessible for people of all ages and abilities," she said. "There are huge benefits to walking and riding for everyone, which is why the WA Government continues to add to its record funding of bike and pedestrian infrastructure through the WA Bicycle Network Grants Program."

WA government hand out $8m to 38 local governments for bike and walking paths