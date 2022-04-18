news, local-news,

Under new regulations short stay holiday homes within the City of Busselton won't be allowed to have more than 10 people starting from September 2022. The rule changes will also mean that dogs can't be left unattended at holiday homes, and codes of conduct will be signed by guests to keep all noise to 'speaking tones', and minimal after 10pm. At a recent council meeting, councilors unanimously voted to implement the new regulations as part of the conditions of registering a holiday home in certain areas. Busselton Mayor Grant Henley said the strict rules were 'reasonable', and put in place to discourage house parties that disrupt local residents. "People who are surrounded by rented holiday homes have complained that they are inundated with people who are on holidays and partying, often during weekdays, when they have to get up and work in the morning," he said. The new regulations also mean that managers for holiday homes will have to stay within a 30 minute travel distance, and display a sign with their contact details on the property, that is visible to passers by. Mayor Henley said the rule was hoped to limit the drain on City and police resources. "They [locals] haven't got a contact to ring, so they ring the City or police. The police have better things to do than go around telling people to be quiet," he said. He told the Mail that the City did not change regulations in order to restrict respectful guests, but to better crack down on guests who behave anti-socially. "You make regulations to make sure people doing the wrong thing can be taken to task," he said. "If there are families that happen to have eleven people, I don't think anyone's going to be complaining. This is to deal with people who are doing the wrong thing." The mayor said he thinks it's unlikely the rules would turn guests away from Busselton as a holiday spot. "People have been coming here for a long time," he said. "Our code of conduct has been embraced by residents and owners and operators of those properties."

City of Busselton enforce new rules to stop parties and loud dogs in holiday homes Brianna Melville