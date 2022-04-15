news, local-news,

As visitors swarm to the South West for the 2022 April school holidays, police have warned a spike in theft is expected to continue over the Easter holidays. Busselton Senior Sergeant James Bradley said a rise in stealing in Busselton has been ongoing in recent weeks, with car break-ins happening more often than usual. "It's normally around the holidays when more people move into town," he said. Police have also been dealing with thefts from caravan parks, with thieves targeting unsecured items, including two electric scooters that were recently stolen. While the theft spike is 'typical' for this time of year, Snr. Sgnt Bradley said the people who steal are often 'opportunistic' and will go for valuables that haven't been secured properly. "The message is lock your cars, take your valuables out," he said. "People are just leaving their cars unlocked." While police will stay diligent against crime these holidays, Snr. Sgnt Bradley said there would also be a crack down on road safety, with traffic patrols ramping up. "We encourage everyone not to rush and take their time to get where ever they're going safely," he said. Double demerits are in place from Thursday April 14, to Monday April 18.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/storypad-QF3fsEwn8BMJBrhuJPqaa6/d5cb3b35-9717-49cf-b90f-e9730fe6f85a.jpg/r2_0_648_365_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg