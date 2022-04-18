news, local-news,

Twenty-four teams entered what is fast becoming "an event not to be missed" amongst lawn bowlers when they travelled to Dunsborough for the Wise Winery Classic last weekend. Known as Wise Guys who know a thing or two, all competitors competed in an atmosphere second only to a state event. The bowling classic is in it's second season and this year developed a different format of three games of 14 ends each day for teams of four. There was no overall winner introducing day winners going three deep and 72 rink winners over the two-day period. Rivalry was intense over the two days but it was Fremantle's Keith Bowden and his team who took home the goods becoming day one winners and runners-up for day two. Local Margaret River's Peter Giralt made a composite team up to take out the day two winning envelopes. Event sponsor Ron Wise commented on how local businesses had been having a challenging time over the past two years. He went on to thank the local fire brigade who had helped extinguish fires earlier in the season near his winery and how neighbouring people were also on hand to help. "It is community support which is so very Australian" he stated. Wise said he had a great deal of pleasure in sponsoring the bowlers of this region in an event which showed friendship and respect.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/2872c786-6e08-47e2-af86-db621bdeacdf.JPG/r0_141_1600_1045_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg