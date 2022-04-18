Emergency WA update fire advice to all clear for Indjidup
UPDATE AT 10.50am:
Bushfire ALL CLEAR for Tilly Road near the locality of Injidup in the CITY OF BUSSELTON
ALERT LEVEL:
An ALL CLEAR advice is in place for people in the vicinity of the Cape to Cape track between Moses Rock and Injjidup Beach in Tilly Road near the locality of Injidup in the CITY OF BUSSELTON.
- The bushfire is no longer impacting the community in this area.
- Firefighters will monitor the area for the rest of the day/night.
- The danger has passed but you need to remain vigilant in case the situation changes.
WHAT TO DO:
- Drive slowly and with caution due to smoke and emergency services personnel working in the area.
Original advice warning at 10am:
Bushfire ADVICE for Tilly Road near the locality of Injidup in the CITY OF BUSSELTON
ALERT LEVEL:
A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in the vicinity of the Cape to Cape track between Moses Rock and Injjidup Beach in Tilly Road near the locality of Injidup in the CITY OF BUSSELTON.
- Although there is no immediate danger you need to be aware and keep up to date in case the situation changes.
- The fire started near QUININUP FALLS.
WHAT TO DO:
If driving
- Be extremely careful when driving through the area.
- Turn your headlights on and drive slowly.
- Watch for emergency services personnel and follow their directions.
COVID-19
If you are in any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life.
If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area:
- Find suitable alternative premises and wear a mask. Those in the affected area are permitted to go to suitable alternative premises.
- Alternative suitable premises may include a friend or relative's house, provided they have their own bedroom, preferably own bathroom, and there are not too many people in the house.
- If you cannot return to your quarantine location within one hour, telephone WA Police on 131 444 to advise them you have had to leave due to an emergency.
- Regardless of your location, continue to follow COVID-19 precautions and maintain appropriate physical distancing.
ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS:
Some roads may be closed.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority.
WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING:
- Firefighters are on their way.
- Aerial support has been requested.
DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT:
Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts.
EXTRA INFORMATION:
- The fire was reported at 09:18 AM on 18 April 2022.
KEEP UP TO DATE:
Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.