UPDATE AT 10.50am: Bushfire ALL CLEAR for Tilly Road near the locality of Injidup in the CITY OF BUSSELTON ALERT LEVEL: An ALL CLEAR advice is in place for people in the vicinity of the Cape to Cape track between Moses Rock and Injjidup Beach in Tilly Road near the locality of Injidup in the CITY OF BUSSELTON. WHAT TO DO: Original advice warning at 10am: Bushfire ADVICE for Tilly Road near the locality of Injidup in the CITY OF BUSSELTON ALERT LEVEL: A bushfire ADVICE is in place for people in the vicinity of the Cape to Cape track between Moses Rock and Injjidup Beach in Tilly Road near the locality of Injidup in the CITY OF BUSSELTON. WHAT TO DO: If driving COVID-19 If you are in any form of isolation or quarantine for COVID-19, you must do whatever you need to protect your life. If you have been personally directed to self-isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19 and have been advised to leave the area: ROAD CLOSURES AND CONDITIONS: Some roads may be closed. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, reduce speed and drive carefully due to smoke. Road information may also be available from Main Roads WA by visiting the Main Roads Travel Map, calling 138 138 or by contacting your Local Government Authority. WHAT FIREFIGHTERS ARE DOING: DRONES AND AERIAL SUPPORT: Never fly a drone, model aircraft or multirotor near bushfires. Doing so poses a major safety risk to firefighting personnel in the air and on the ground, and forces aircraft to be grounded or redirected, hindering firefighting efforts. EXTRA INFORMATION: KEEP UP TO DATE: Visit Emergency WA, call 13 DFES (13 3337), follow DFES on Twitter, Facebook, listen to ABC Local Radio, 6PR, or news bulletins. During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work. Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.

Emergency WA update fire advice to all clear for Indjidup