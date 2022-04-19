news, local-news,

Self confessed cricket nerd Emma Bresser is paving the way for young women in the sport after achieving the C-grade bowling aggregate (most wickets) in the Busselton Margaret River Cricket Association. Growing up in Nannup, Bresser's father Pieter indoctrinated her into the sport after being involved in the local association as a player and official for over 20 years. "I did the scorebook as teenager and went to country week as a scorer and it was from there I decided I wanted to play properly," she said. Bresser said her dad never forced to play the sport. "He is always supportive and never pushed," Bresser said. "When I wanted to get better at cricket he would throw the balls at me and help me train." READ MORE: Busselton Margaret River Cricket Association honour its best Bresser started out just playing in the field as a "fill in" and worked on her batting and bowling skills before being part of the C-grade team a few years ago. "It didn't happen overnight, the first year I was terrible," she said. "I just did lots of lots bowling, I was at the nets 2-3 days a week. "I have had to mature as I have gone on, I was down after my first few games but I have wanted to prove people wrong and that I could do it." She said while it hasn't been an easy journey she was prepared for the toughness because of growing up in the association. "You have to prove yourself more in the men's game but I like that because I don't want anything to be given to me," "I want to earn my wicket. "I'm in unique situation because of my dad being in the association for 20 years. So I didn't get a shock when I started playing." READ MORE: Nannup's Emma Bresser takes five wicket bag Bresser added that attitudes had been changing over the years and in a more positive way. As her recent award suggests, Bresser has found her groove in the men's game as a bowler as a right arm leg spin. "I get a lot of flight and it loops a bit more," she said. "I'm not the fastest through the air and they [batter] miss judge the trajectory of the ball. "They see it as slow and they think they can hit it hard, so I get a lot of catches in the field." During the 2021/22 season, Bresser made five wickets in her 100th match. She still remembers it very well, saying they were playing Vasse in Vasse and their openers built up a 135 run partnership before the first wicket fell. "I got a big clump of them together and I was on a hat trick but didn't get it," she said. As the wickets kept piling up Bresser said her teammates got around her and supported her. "It was a good experience, better for the win but it was a small victory," she said. So as the season went along she knew she was in with a chance for the accolade but she was also competing with a teammate. "Cricket can change so quickly so I didn't think I was going to win it," she said. She said she was stoked with the win and understood the significance behind being the first female in the association to achieve it, but hoped she wouldn't be the last one to. READ MORE: Emma Bresser plays in inaugural Country Week women's competition "It just to shows that any doubters or people that think girls can't do it, but actually we can stand up to the same level and push back," Bresser said. "Hopefully creating something so that other people can see and think 'we can go play'." Bresser also played a full season for the women's Colts in the Bunbury and Districts Cricket Association. She said it was a great environment to play in and took on more an attacking role as a batter rather than bowling. Bresser said they were different styles of games because the women don't do the same sort of shots and have different level of power to the mens. One of Bresser's highlights was being able to play at Country Week. "Country week is great, you get to meet people who all love the sport, its competitive but also meet so many different people - its a great environment," she said. While Bresser said she started to late to try out for a professional career in the sport, she hoped to keep playing locally for as long as possible.

