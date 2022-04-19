news, local-news,

Sculptures made by students in the 'Exploring Feelings through Art' program have been unveiled, following term one of it's first year running at the City of Busselton's ArtGeo Cultural Complex. The program received funding late last year from a grant with Lotterywest and the Department of Local Government, for it's plan to promote community engagement through the arts. Eight clay sculptures made by young people were displayed at the complex to celebrate their growth and futures. Creative Heart Counselling's Jane Bennett runs the program, and said the weekly afterschool workshops teach life skills to to support self-image, identify unique stories and build resilience. Read More: Busselton Art Society open its Century exhibition She explained that the 10-12 year old students who attend use mediums like watercolour, clay and weaving to explore difficult feelings like fear, sadness and anger. Identifying those feelings, she said students move through them to "find a place of healing and empowerment." "The therapeutic process supports children to develop critical emotional literacy skills that enable them to better manage fear, stress and isolation- feelings that have increased substantially in the past few years with the onset of COVID-19," she said. At the end of the year a finale exhibition will bring all 4 terms together, showcasing a year of creativity and emotional empowerment.

Student sculptures from the 'Exploring Feelings through Art' program unveiled at Busselton's ArtGeo Cultural Complex