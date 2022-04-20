news, local-news,

Rising national icon and The Voice Generations star Bloom will soon hit the road, to bring her 'biggest show yet' home to WA. Australia fell in love with Bloom's powerful voice and charismatic personality in January, when she performed on The Voice Generations alongside her fiance, James. The pair's upbeat, soulful blind audition had judge Jessica Mauboy spinning her chair before the first chorus, and later telling Bloom she had "The best voice by far, I've heard on this show". The TV performance was a small stop on the journey for Bloom, as she wrapped up a sold-out tour across Australia and New Zealand. Bloom (Amanda Canzurlo) is now set to dazzle her home state of WA with nostalgic songs, and a few that no-one has heard before. "Anywhere from the 60s, 70s, 80s, it's a beautiful trip down memory lane," Bloom said. The 'Songbooks' tour will feature favourites from Stevie Nicks, Linda Ronstadt and Carole King, with her new single "Choices", also making a debut to sneak a peek at her upcoming EP album. After performances in Geraldton, Perth and Kalgoorlie, Bloom will hit Margaret River and Mandurah on May 28 and June 4, with a six-piece band and choir backing her powerful vocals. A self-proclaimed 'WA girl', Bloom said she was excited to get back to the places she grew up visiting. "It's nice to be home," she said. "We just wanted to reconnect with the regions that maybe didn't get as much music during COVID." Bloom said the show will be one of the biggest productions she has ever been a part of. "We thought we'd beef-up the production, have those extra voices and get locals on board," she said. "I'm excited to see it all come together." While Bloom doesn't usually sing original songs at her shows, she will include some of her own in the setlist, as a way to give listeners a taste of what's to come in her soon to be released EP. Coming out on May 6, Bloom said her new single 'Choices' is 'anthemic and inspirational'. A fundraising bucket is one item that Bloom said will continue to make appearances at her shows, as she raises money to aid Parkinsons research. She said the cause is close to her heart, after one of the singers she covers, Linda Ronstadt, became unable to sing due to the neurodegenerative disorder. "When we started doing shows that incorporated Linda's songs, I wanted to raise awareness and money for Australians with Parkinsons," she said. So far, Bloom has raised more than $22,000 for Shake It Up Australia, which funds Parkinson's disease research aimed at better treatments and ultimately a cure. You can donate to Shake It Up at Bloom's show, or online at: shakeitup.org.au Tickets to Bloom's shows are available at: bloomofficial.com.au

WHAT'S ON Voice star Bloom to bring 'Songbooks' tour to the WA regions with 'anthemic' new and old songs Brianna Melville