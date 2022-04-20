news, local-news,

The Dunsborough Anzac day service and parade have been cancelled this year, with local organisers unable to keep up with COVID-19 rule changes. The Dunsborough Progress Association (DPA) which usually coordinates the yearly event, made the decision to cancel the parade weeks ago, when it was still unclear whether COVID-19 restrictions would allow for it to go ahead. DPA president Jacquie Happ told the Mail that although COVID-19 restrictions have eased since the decision was made, it was too complicated for the small group of organisers to put the event back on. "We got to February and the rules changed again," she said. "It's too hard. We couldn't manage the safety of the participants at that time. "There's a lot of different people involved, service groups, traffic management, drummers, drivers, advertising. It's difficult to do this." Ms Happ encouraged Dunsborough locals to commemorate the Anzacs from their driveways, or to attend the Busselton service at the Busselton War Memorial this Monday, April 25. RSLWA CEO John McCourt said in a statement that final arrangements for Anzac Day would depend on health advice closer to April 25 and the level of public health measures in place at the time. COVID-19 restrictions in WA were eased on Thursday April 14, with no capacity limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings, hospitality venues, nightclubs, convention centres or function centres. Busselton Anzac events, April 25: 5.45 am - Dawn Service 6.30 am - Gunfire Breakfast Busselton RSL 9.00 am - Parade step-off corner Queen St and Marine Tce 9.20 am - Main Service at Busselton War Memorial 10.00 am - Morning Tea Busselton RSL 12.00 pm - Lunch Busselton RSL and two-up game till late. The service is held by the Busselton Returned Services League sub-branch. There is parking and wheelchair access to the Busselton RSL Listen in: Perth's Dawn Service at Kings Park will be broadcast live to regional areas on Radio 94.5 and Radio Triple M, (Southwest 963). For those unable to tune in, RSLWA is planning to have a pre-recorded Commemorative Service on its website for people to download and use for their own Driveways at Dawn services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/2376e088-12d6-4c03-ae9b-ba61cb9d78da.jpg/r1_52_1017_626_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg