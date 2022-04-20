Patient dies after Busselton emergency department wait

news, local-news,

A patient has died after presenting to the Busselton Health Campus emergency room on Tuesday, with some reports stating the woman waited to be seen for several hours before passing away. While the WA Country Health Service is investigating the incident, chief executive Jeff Moffet said that it appears the patient was immediately taken to the emergency department upon arrival, and passed later that afternoon. "We intend to communicate openly and transparently with the family and have already spoken to them to express our sincere condolences," Mr Moffet said. "While we will never be able to replace their loss, it's important we work with St John WA to fully investigate the situation." "Staff at Busselton Health Campus are also feeling this deeply. They are absolutely dedicated to caring for their community and are devastated to have lost a patient. We will continue to support them throughout this process." The Mail understands the patient was a woman in her 70s, and died of a heart attack.

