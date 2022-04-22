news, local-news,

Two young Busselton and Dunsborough locals will join big names like Angus and Julia Stone, Ball Park Music, Grinspoon and Hermitude on stage at the Out of the Woods festival this weekend. Dunsborough teen Sofia Watt first made headlines when she appeared on The Voice last year at just 15 years old. She stunned the nation with her surprisingly mature voice, in an energy-filled rendition of It's a Man's Man's Man's World by James Brown. Now with an EP under her belt, the high-schooler is busy making last minute preparations to perform at her "first ever big festival." "I'm just ecstatic," she said. "I'm very nervous, but also so excited and so grateful to be performing alongside the people in my band and the other artists that will be there. "They're so talented. I really do admire them." It's not just Sofia's musical career blowing up, she is making waves as a TikTok content creator. Posts of her singing on the video-sharing app are now hugely popular, with one of her videos amassing more than a million views, to her surprise. "I was singing in my car, I did not think people would like it like that," she said. Sofia will soon release a new single 'Seventeen', which she plans to perform at the festival. Busselton local 21-year-old Maya Ixchell has also made the all-star lineup for the festival, performing a setlist of her own original songs as well as a few crowd favourites. A born performer, Maya's early music career has taken her to gigs all over WA, performing alongside giants in the local music scene like Jon Stevens, Hoodoo Gurus, Kallidad, Fieldsy and Mitchell Martin. "It's so awesome to be on a line up with Angus and Julia Stone. I still can't believe I'm on the same lineup as them," she said. With musical idols like Taylor Swift, Missy Higgins and Amy Shark, Maya brings a chill, indie, and powerful feminine energy to her music. "I have trouble putting my music in a genre," Maya said. Now balancing her musical career with her studies at the prestigious Western Australian Academy of Performing Arts (WAAPA), Maya's latest release What Happened to Us? has been streamed on Spotify more than 16,000 times. Out Of The Woods isn't Maya's first big festival gig, with Raising the Vibe Festival and Nannup Music Festival already checked off her list. Her festival set comes ahead of the release of a new single, which you can keep an eye out for in coming weeks. Maya will be performing at 12.20pm on Saturday, April 23 and Sofia will perform at 2.40pm on Sunday, April 24, both on the Little Bird Stage. Maya's latest single 'What Happened to Us?' can be found on all streaming platforms. A new single is planned for release in the next few weeks. Be sure to check out both artists on Spotify, streaming services and on TikTok, at @mayaixchellmusic and @sofiawatt Tickets for the Out of The Woods Festival are available oztix.com.au

