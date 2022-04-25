news, local-news,

The main street of Busselton was filled with servicemen, community members, veterans and their family on April 25, 2022 to honour those who served for Australian Defence Force. The annual parade had plenty of onlookers applauding and showing their respect from the sidewalk. A commemoration service in memorial park was led by RSL Busselton president Glenn Woodward, with captivating song tributes performed by Mike Wilkinson and the Busselton Brass Band. The event also marked the 80th anniversary of major war events in 1942, including the Fall of Singapore, Bombing of Darwin, The submarine attack on Sydney harbour, the Battle of the Coral Sea and the Dakota Campaign. Among the attendees were honoured guests, centenarian and veteran Keith McKinnon who served in the 2/30 battalion in North Borneo, and Graham McDougal, who served with the No 77 Squadron in Korea in 1950. Wreaths were laid at the memorial by cadets, school leaders, scouts, Mayor Grant Henley, Vasse MLA Libby Mettam, firies, emergency response and community groups.

