The Magpies league team were excited to face down HBL in a top of the table clash at home this week. HBL have had some impressive wins and the Busselton side were a few players down and needed to recruit some of the under 18s for the match. It was fast and physical from the first whistle and HBL gained the turnovers to jump to a 3-0 lead. Magpies kept their composure and combined with some masterful intercepts by stalwart Maia Bratton to close out the first quarter with a three -goal lead. Olivia Crothers made her league debut starting the game in GD and impressed with her aerial tips and confidence displayed in the HBL shooting circle. The second quarter showed the Magpies extending their lead with some well-timed drives through the midcourt by Daisy de Morton and Isabel Legros to swiftly get ball to goal. In the third term, Matilda Cann returned to the Magpies court in fine form and combined strongly with Lisa Millman in the Magpies shooting circle. Felicity Watson also entered the court as WD whilst the Libby Mettam and Axle and Rose, Player of the day Anneliese Harris moved her defensive pressure into GD. That pressure through the court from the Magpies forced HBL to resort to a lot of lobs which was capitalised on with timely intercepts. Holly-Jo DeLaney subbed in for GS Lucy Burge to close out the final quarter with good movement and confidence at the post. The final score of 61-46 sees the Magpies remain in top ladder position. In other matches played at the Geographe Leisure Centre, Magpies reserves put on a tough performance and nearly secured their first win 36-40 with confidence and accuracy from shooter Jessica Pether being awarded player of the day. The Under 18s had a solid team performance with the result never in doubt for a 68-24 win. Sally Conroy gave her all with a smile on her face playing out of position in GK and GD with a strong work ethic for player of the day. The Under 16s team had a bye. All teams head to the Southwest Sports Centre next Saturday to play Carey Park.

