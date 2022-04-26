news, local-news,

Triathlon WA are excited to host the 21st SunSmart Busselton Festival of Triathlon weekend from April 29. The Festival boasts four great events across three action-packed days. Races include the Busselton Fun Run, SunSmart Busselton 100 including an Aquabike event, Busselton Foreshore Triathlon, and SunSmart Kids Triathlon. The 2022 Festival will see over 2000 total competitors, a Health & Lifestyle Expo and on-course entertainment, plus the SunSmart Busselton 100 on Saturday April 30. This new race takes the place of the previously named IRONMAN 70.3 Busselton and Busselton Half Ironman and will be the marquee race for the Festival. Incorporating the iconic Jetty, Tuart Forrest and the pristine Geographe Bay, Busselton will once again showcase its natural beauty as over 1200 participants take on a 2km swim, 80km cycle and 18km run; a total of 100km to be completed. The exciting new race format of the SunSmart Busselton 100 offers more advanced triathletes a chance to showcase their long course racing skills and help make history. The event is open for participants ages 18 years and older, with age-group, paratriathlon, team and elite athlete categories available. An AquaBike variation is also available for the Busselton 100, allowing participants to complete a 2km swim, 80km cycle and 350m run instead For more information visit www.busseltonfestivaloftriathlon.com.au.

WHAT'S ON Triathlon WA ready to host SunSmart Busselton Festival of Triathlon