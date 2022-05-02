news, local-news,

The second annual Gals on Mals at Yals gathering was held at Yallingup on Saturday April 30. Local female surfers were joined by gals from Perth and Bunbury to catch a wave and have some fun. The surf at Yallingup was ideal for all participant levels. Organiser Claire Edwards said the feedback from the surfers and their supporters was heart-warming. There were plenty of prizes for the competitors including for the longest ride, biggest smile and best wipeout and everyone went away with smiles and great memories. Committee members of the Indian Ocean Longboard Club helped with the running of the event. Edwards wishes to thank sponsors DMR Hearing, Joes Dunsborough, Funs Back Surf, Yallingup Quicksilver Surf Dunsborough and Skincare Par - Chantal Baxter for their generous support and prizes. The Indian Ocean Longboard Club will be holding its May contest at Yallingup on Saturday May 6 at 7am. All longboarders are invited to participate. Photos by Mick Marlin.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/5b91efbc-a6bb-40ae-8894-7f045bd70b77.JPG/r8_24_2658_1521_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Indian Ocean Longboard club hosted Gals on Mals event | Photos