Three swimmers from Busselton Swimming Club proved they are among the best in Australia after qualifying to compete at the 2022 National Para and Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide. Scarlett Riddle (15) swam into the finals of the 100m breaststroke taking off time to place 6th with a time of 1.14.74. Scarlett also made the final for the 50m breaststroke, where she swam a personal best of 34.49 and placed 8th. She is now ranked in the top 10 breaststrokers in the country for her age group, after less than two years training with the club as a competitive swimmer. Scarlett's team mate Amy Kerr (16) returned from injury to swim the 16's 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke. Violet Reynolds (14) also qualified to swim at the National Championships for the first time, and took 1.28 secs off to place 16th in Australia in the 200m backstroke. Busselton's swimmers were among 142 WA swimmers from 22 clubs at the first National Age Championships since the pandemic began, where swimmers from all states were able to compete at the same venue.

Busselton swimmers make waves at the 2022 National Para and Age Swimming Championships in Adelaide