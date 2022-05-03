news, local-news,

It was three from three for Busselton City FC on Sunday when the Premier League, Ladies, Mens and Reserve Mens took on Football Margaret River in three high competitive games. The Rocky Ridge Premier ladies played first in the heat of the day and both short on substitutes but neither team gave up pressure until the last whistle of the game. City's Therese Charlton opened up the score line with FMR equalising, but just before halftime City's Chelsea Braam put City back in front. Half time saw another Braam goal, but with the never give up attitude FMR came back with yet another goal. At 3-2 and the game coming to an end a well deserved hat trick finish from Braam topped the win for the City's ladies 4-2. The Esplanade Reserve Men game followed suit, both teams putting pressure on defence and goal keepers and with City's youngster Aiden Rice making some crucial saves early on in the game. City Jamie Henderson once again looked dangerous and was rewarded with a great shot at goal to get City up. With the continued pressure from City resulting in a corner kick and a scramble for FMR to get the ball out of the box. In doing so the ball landed at City's defender Toby Hunter who smashed the ball past the group of defenders and keeper to secure the 2-0 win for City. The CMI Premier Men saw a much closer game with City keeper Adam Guthridge saving some ridiculously powerful attempts by FMR. It was a very physical and entertaining game from both teams which saw many yellow cards and one red. Both of City's goals came in the first half. Danny Kane met a cross ball from Jack Garnham with a powerful header into the back of the net. While Martin Ryan looked dangerous all game with his foot skills it was another header that won City the game from a cross by Paddy Begley to be met by Ryan. The second half both teams fought hard but it was FMR who scored from a cracking free kick just before halftime giving City the 2-1 victory.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/2e68aa5c-7ffa-47cc-8082-5350905206f5.JPG/r0_246_5184_3175_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg