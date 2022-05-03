news, local-news,

Looking after the environment and having fun will be the main focus of a new community group in Dunsborough, which is calling for fresh faces and ideas to make waves across town. The group 'Love Where You Live, Dunsborough', has started with six members, who hope to expand the group to include more residents that want to help make Dunsborough a better place to live. Group co-founder Christian Fletcher said the idea for the group came from discussions about how to introduce fun social events and new ways to be sustainable to the area. "We wanted to look at things that could be interesting and fun to do, just to make town better for everyone," he said. While Dunsborough is already home to an array of community groups, Mr Fletcher said Love Where You Live would get core groups of people together who were interested in particular subjects. "It can be anything from tree planting to beach clean ups, movies nights, transport, anything that could make the town better in regards to sustainability, community, the arts." The group has invited the community to share ideas for creating a more sustainable Dunsborough, at its initial meeting 2pm Sunday, May 15 at the Old Dunsborough Hall (Cnr Gifford Road and Ginny Street). The group's co-founder Jacquie Lymbery said the meeting would be an 'open spaces' session where the agenda was set by the participants, and would break into groups to look at specific issues of interest. "We chose this method as it is ideal for participants to gain ownership of an issue and come up with ideas and solutions," she said. "Dunsborough is on the cusp of major changes due to growth and a changing climate and it is important we act now to preserve and improve what we have." "We hope to see discussions on a wide range of topics such as sustainable living, healthy food, gardening, energy, transportation, community arts, building design, upcycling, education, well-being and nature conservation."

Love Where You Live Dunsborough group calls for fresh ideas on making town more sustainable Brianna Melville