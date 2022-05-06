SPOILED FOR CHOICE: SEO agencies are abundant in Australia, but how do businesses choose wisely? Photo: Supplied.

This is branded content for First Page.

It's no secret that in this digital age, the industry of marketing and SEO services is highly saturated. With 3.5 billion Google searches everyday and 68% of clicks going directly to the top five search results, SEO is imperative, and we're spoiled for choice.

Businesses are constantly told to implement a solid SEO strategy in order to compete online, but with so many options out there, how do businesses differentiate between high-quality, results driven agencies and those just in it to make a quick buck?

In Australia, 99% of SEO agencies outsource overseas, often to third world countries. For businesses wanting to circulate their money locally, this becomes an issue. It also hampers a clients trust within their SEO partnership, as agencies aren't usually honest and transparent about this detail.

Agencies who outsource overseas are often doing so to cut costs, not necessarily to secure better talent. And when your marketing partner values their profitability above that of your own business, enough to cut corners, they aren't doing their job properly. This factor alone is enough to determine whether an agency will do everything in their power to help grow your business, or if they will do a mediocre job and get mediocre results.

First Page SEO agency is an SEO agency in Australia that doesn't outsource overseas. They employ 170+ in-house specialists with a wide range of talents, including performance marketers, SEO technicians, developers and social media specialists.

The First Page difference

First Page isn't just an SEO agency. They're Google ads specialists, social media experts, programmatic advertisers and Metaverse marketers. They also own and run companies outside of First Page, so have real-world business growth experience in multiple industries.

Partnering with a high-quality SEO agency like First Page ensures that any campaigns implemented for your business are data driven and have clear objectives. Campaigns are run alongside transparent and in-depth reporting, provided to clients in an online platform with useful insights and informed recommendations

First Page is the home of SENTR, a proprietary technology designed to store data and provide live reporting on campaigns directly to clients. With the huge amount of data SENTR stores, it also has the ability to predict Google algorithm updates and put First Page clients on the front foot.

All First Page employees in the campaign execution and account servicing branch, are Google Black Belt Certified, and the agency is a Google Premier Partner, a title that only 3% of all global agencies hold.

First Page have generated a huge combined 3.8 billion dollars in sales for clients, and have a three step process to secure clients results. They first perform a comprehensive digital audit of their clients websites, then create a highly effective growth strategy, encompassing every facet of their online presence. Campaigns are carefully monitored and any campaign builds, research and data are provided to clients to keep on hand for future SEO efforts.

Achieving first page Google visibility can cement businesses at the top of an industry, enhancing brand awareness and credibility. But doing so is a laborious task, requiring industry knowledge and experience.

Partnering with an SEO agency with reputable credentials, google ratings and high levels of transparency is a businesses best chance at SEO success.

First Page offers free revenue growth sessions, with a digital strategist.