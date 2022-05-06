Your ultimate hideaway

news, property,

House of the Week If you have been looking for the ultimate down south getaway, then look no further. This amazing property is very private and peaceful being set amongst the trees on a huge 3293 square metre block, while still being close to the vibrant town of Margaret River and all it has to offer. Venturing down the tree-lined drive you will see the home as it emerges from the trees, in keeping with its magical surroundings. The home is wrapped with verandas and built from earthy mud bricks in typical Margaret River style. The main open-plan living area has been freshly renovated with a stunning new kitchen and boasts cathedral-like ceilings and beautiful forest views from every window. For all-year-round comfort you have a choice of either the reverse-cycle air conditioner or the large slow-wood combustion heater. The home boasts four bedrooms, two bathrooms, with the master suite located upstairs including a large ensuite, walk-in robe and a second living space which could also be used as an office. The minor bedrooms are all located downstairs and serviced by a second bathroom. There is a new double carport at the front of the home for you are also lovely established gardens and lawn on the north side of the property and that amazing forest outlook. Being 3293sqm there is also plenty of room for a second dwelling. This amazing property is located in arguably the best area of Margaret River, so please don't hesitate as this property will not last long. The offers of interest expires on May 16. Open for inspection listings are below:

An absolutely serene property, nestled into nature