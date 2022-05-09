  1. Home
West Australian Surf Gallery at Aravina Estate winery wins Surf Culture Award at the annual Australian Surfing Awards

Local Sport
LEGENDARY: Gallery curators Bill Gibson, Mick Marlin and Jim King. Picture: Ric Chan

The West Australian Surf Gallery at Aravina Estate winery won the Surf Culture Award at the annual Australian Surfing Awards.

Presented by Surfing Australia at Surfers Paradise, the awards were attended by a who's who of Australian surfing.

Mick Marlin, Bill Gibson, 1993 World Champion Pauline Menczer,2012 World Champion and 2022 Surfing Hall of Fame inductee Joel Parkinson, Jim King. Pictures: Ric Chan

Gallery curators Jim King and Mick Marlin, both of Dunsborough and Bill Gibson of Margaret River flew to Surfers Paradise to accept the award.

Surfing West Australia chief executive Mark Lane won the Peter Troy Lifestyle award, while Willow Hardy of Margaret River was runner up in the Female Rising Star Award.

Bill Gibson, Mick Marlin, Jim King and Mark Lane.

The awards include a number of support categories that recognise the broad spectrum of individuals and organisations who are involved in the sport through events, business, media, photography, movies, clubs, travel, administration or pioneering new initiatives.