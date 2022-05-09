sport, local-sport,

The West Australian Surf Gallery at Aravina Estate winery won the Surf Culture Award at the annual Australian Surfing Awards. Presented by Surfing Australia at Surfers Paradise, the awards were attended by a who's who of Australian surfing. Gallery curators Jim King and Mick Marlin, both of Dunsborough and Bill Gibson of Margaret River flew to Surfers Paradise to accept the award. Surfing West Australia chief executive Mark Lane won the Peter Troy Lifestyle award, while Willow Hardy of Margaret River was runner up in the Female Rising Star Award. The awards include a number of support categories that recognise the broad spectrum of individuals and organisations who are involved in the sport through events, business, media, photography, movies, clubs, travel, administration or pioneering new initiatives.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ewKecN3B2xfqFkVUeHG7R7/8559a2bd-bca6-41d8-970c-61db341acaee.JPG/r0_342_5025_3181_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

