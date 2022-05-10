news, local-news,

The weekend of soccer in Busselton started with the under 7s Sportspower Busselton City Redbacks who had their first game of the season against the MJSC Jets. Both teams showed great sportsmanship, spirit and skill. Lots of goals were rewarded for some hard work and passing. The Busselton City seniors traveled to Australind on Mother's Day and enjoyed a day in the sun playing football. Fourteen goals were rewarded to City between the four games. The Rocky Ridge Premier League ladies defeated Australind 7-2. Therese Charlton showed off her strong football skills with a solid five goals, Chelsea Braam who has been City's dependable scorer scored the other two for city, while assisting Charlton in three of her goals. Banita Stewart and Sharon Cowley worked hard down the flakes while Jess Sheridan and Jess Coshott controlled the middle, all who helped set up goals. Defence led by Sami Ryan and Dana Stockley helped guide from the centre back, while Sophie James and Kristi Ellis worked wide to assist the flanks. Goal keeper Ash Charlton was once again solid saving some crucial shots at goal. The CMI Premier League Men defeated Australind 5-1. But it was Australind who opened up the scoreline with a penalty after a City defender fouling a Australind Striker in the penalty area. City had to gather their composure and after an early injury, Andreas Theodosiades made an appearance from the bench just as a corner kick was had, and with his first touch saw the game at 1-1 with a cracking goal. City took full control after that, with Danny Kane and Hafizullah Gulzari working hard in the centre mid. Cameron Goldsmith and Cameron Best worked hard using their speed to there advantage and a shot out wide from Best saw City in front from a belting shot. Gulzari got City's third goal just before halftime after taking on two defenders. The second half City scored another two goals with Ricky Tuse and Martin Ryan both linking up well and scoring one each to make it 5-1 at full-time. The Esplanade Reserve Men's team had a much closer game, both teams struggled to find the back of the net while the much even game was well played. It wasn't until the last five minutes when the ever trusting Jamie Henderson came on after being injured early on in the first half to help push City over the line. His handy footwork and determination is what got the big win for City. The Rocky Ridge Reserve ladies didn't have the success of the other teams and lost 6-1. Though the score line didn't show the game fought. Both teams had great opportunity at goals but it was Australind who showed how to find the back of the net. Young gun Kyah Dunkenton was the one who put the ball into the back of the net for City, while Courtney Dunkenton worked hard in defence helping guide the new team.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jemillah.dawson/1bc06197-2c30-4d30-a05e-31bc25507a25.JPG/r0_179_5184_3108_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Busselton City win three out of four matches against Australind