The Geographe Outrigger Juniors travelled to Champion Lakes, Perth to compete at the WAZA State Title Sprints 2022. The day consisted of single Va'a canoe, six person OC6 canoe, as well as twelve person V12 canoe racing. Outrigger clubs from across the state battled it out on the water, racing for line honours. Geographe's young paddlers showcased their skills throughout the day, performing their race starts and turns with flawless execution. Coaches and spectators were treated to an amazing display of racing with top results for the Juniors. Results for the Single Va'a Canoe. Gold: Euwan Triffitt in 12 under boys V1 250m sprint; Willow Nichols in 12 under girls V1 250m sprint and Kara Haynes in 16 under girls V1 500m sprint. Silver: Kristian Killian in 16 under boys V1 500m sprint; and Elise Kerrison in 19 under girls V1 500m sprint. Bronze: Lucas Ransley in 16 under boys V1 500m sprint. Results for the six person OC6 Canoe. Gold for 16U/19U team in the 500m straight sprints and 1000m sprints with three race turns. Gold for 12U/14U team in the 250m straight sprints and 500m sprints with one race turn. Silver medal to 16U girl, Annabel Willison who paddled with another club in both the 500m straight sprints and the 1000m sprints with three race turns. The State Titles closes the Geographe Outriggers summer season. The next season will begin in October 2022 and the club welcomes new paddlers to come along and have a go of their amazing sport.

Geographe Outrigger Juniors compete at the WAZA State Title Sprints 2022