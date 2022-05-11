news, local-news,

A Dunsborough man is one of seven mates who have raised more than $20,000 for children in crisis, ahead of a 4WD adventure across the heart of the Pilbara this weekend. Grant Betts is gearing up to join a convoy of 37 4WDs as they take on a seven-day exploration of the north-west of WA, to raise money for Variety. The Variety 4WD adventure will set off from Karratha on Saturday, for a week of driving across the WA outback with pit stops in Karratha, Port Hedland, Marble Bar and Tom Price. The event aims to raise money for WA kids who are sick, disadvantaged or living with disability, with funds used to provide equipment, programs, experiences and scholarships. Grant teamed up with six mates from Perth, who have together raised more than $20,400, smashing their original goal of $8000. He said that Dunsborough locals and businesses helped his group to raise the money, with generous donations made by photographer Christian Fletcher, Naturaliste Charters and Eagle Bay Brewery. "Christian Fletcher donated a print. We organised a cocktail party up in Perth which people paid to attend, and then we auctioned off one of his prints, so that raised a couple of thousand," he said. Variety will put the funds raised towards equipment like iPads for non verbal children, specialised trampolines for children with sensory needs, portable scooters and wheelchairs for children with limited mobility, medical items and therapy services. With cars dubbed "Car 1" and "007", Grant said the group was inspired to run with the Bond theme for their cocktail party, where they dressed as characters from the movies. The event will see at least two passengers per vehicle as they drive through the red dirt up north, with stops at remote indigenous communities and schools along the way. "We are driving as a convoy, but obviously with the dust that's all pretty much on unsealed roads or tracks that are very poorly maintained, you've got to space out between each car." For Grant and his team, the drive from Perth up to the start line in Karratha will add on another huge driving stint to the trip. "It's pretty much driving every day. There are a couple of spots where we don't know where we're going, they're just mystery locations. "But most of the time it's going through private station land or going through lots of mining tenement land by BHP and all those sort of mining companies up in that Pilbara region. Donations can still be made to Variety at https://fundraise.varietywa.org.au/fundraisers/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157442941/096ddfd5-2e1b-4fc5-93e2-3127bdc81e06.JPG/r0_366_1200_1044_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg