Busselton charity runs free financial wellbeing service

Australia's largest debt counselling charity, Christians Against Poverty (CAP), is running its free budgeting course in Busselton. 'Renew Money' will be run at Bay Life Uniting Church during May and June 2022. The course is ideal for adolescents to explore their aspirations and establish an effective approach to planning expenses and managing money. 'Renew Money' is a financial literacy course that teaches people budgeting skills and a simple, money management system. This course designed to help participants get in control of their finances, so they can budget, save and avoid overwhelming debt. "We are hoping to deliver real value to the Busselton and Dunsborough communities," church member Chris Vigus said. "An early start to managing financial commitments has the life-long benefit of living without excessive financial stress. "The Renew Money Course is a proven and effective budgeting system, and we are thrilled to be bringing it to Busselton for free." Bay Life is offering Renew Money totally free of cost in two ways. The first format is as group sessions for people of similar ages and stage of life. The second format is personal sessions with a CAP Money Mentor for an individual or a couple, wanting to learn how to better manage their expenses and debt. Church chair Rob Hartwich said CAP had been running in Australia for over five years. "We are excited that our plan of providing group courses and personal mentoring to our community has been realised," Mr Hartwich said. "We see Renew Money sitting well alongside our Bay Life Op Shop and Bay Life Café community services." For more information about the Renew Money course (also referred to as CAP Money), visit the website capmoneycourse.org.au. People wanting to participate in either of the Renew Money formats offered through Bay Life Uniting Church can send an email to BayLifeCAP@outlook.com. Do you have a community initiative we should know about? Email editorial@busseltonmail.com.au

Busselton charity runs free financial wellbeing service